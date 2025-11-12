Westwood Financial Buys Glenridge Springs in Sandy Springs, Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Los Angeles-based Westwood Financial has purchased Glenridge Square, a mixed-use development located at 5610 Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs. The live-work-play property is situated adjacent to I-285 in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Glenridge Square features 20,001 square feet of ground-level retail space that was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Qdoba, Firehouse Subs, Blue Moon Pizza, Sushi Nami, Taziki’s Mediterranean, DaVinci’s Donuts, Venus Nail Lounge and Beauty Enhanced. The property also includes 168 apartments and 80,000 square feet of office space leased to tenants including Go2Foods’ headquarters (roughly 800 employees) and Haverty’s (about 3,000 employees).