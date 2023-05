PHOENIX — Westwood Financial has sold Ahwatukee Mercado, a 125,716-square-foot retail center in Phoenix. A private buyer bought the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1985, Safeway anchors the property. Other tenants at the center, which was 95 percent leased at the time of sale, include Great Clips, H&R Block, Subway, Dogtopia and Biscuits Restaurants.

Westwood acquired the center in 2019.