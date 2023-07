GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — Westwood Financial has sold Yosemite Center, a 23,847-square-foot shopping center located in Greenwood Village, roughly 12 miles south of Denver.

Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Jimmy John’s, Advance Auto Parts, Massage Envy, The Joint and D1 Training.

CBRE National Retail Partners brokered the transaction.