ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westwood Financial has sold Sycamore Plaza, a 37,442-square-foot shopping center in Albuquerque, for an undisclosed price.

Petsmart anchors the property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants include Sally Beauty, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Stretch Zone, GNC, Super Cuts and GameStop.

CBRE National Retail Partners represented Westwood in the transaction.