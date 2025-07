ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Los Angeles-based Westwood Financial has sold Wyoming Mall, a 51,713-square-foot retail center in Albuquerque. Walmart Supercenter anchors the property, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Raising Cane’s, Starbucks Coffee, Krispy Kreme, Dollar Tree, Great Clips and Chick-fil-A. The Chick-fil-A outparcel at the property was not included in the sale. Curbline Properties Corp. was the buyer.