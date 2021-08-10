WeWork, Cushman & Wakefield to Form Strategic Partnership, Discuss $150M Investment

NEW YORK CITY AND CHICAGO — Global coworking provider WeWork has entered into a strategic partnership with Cushman & Wakefield to provide flexible workspace solutions by leveraging WeWork’s proprietary platform with the Chicago-based real estate giant’s asset and facilities services network.

In addition, Cushman & Wakefield, WeWork and special purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition Corp. are in discussions regarding a potential transaction where Cushman & Wakefield would provide up to $150 million in a backstop equity facility to New York City-based WeWork.

Earlier this year, BowX Acquisition Corp. agreed to acquire WeWork and take the company public in a deal that was valued at approximately $9 billion. The deal is scheduled to close in the current quarter.

“Partnering with Cushman & Wakefield will create a solution that helps both landlords and businesses meet the demand for flexible workplaces to fit the changing needs of today’s workforce,” said Sandeep Mathrani, CEO of WeWork

“With flexible workspaces being an important component of the hybrid workplace, we’re excited to partner with WeWork to demonstrate how global occupiers and investors will benefit from two global leaders providing unmatched accessibility to flexible offerings, best-in-class technology and a seamless tenant experience,” added Brett White, CEO and executive chairman of Cushman & Wakefield.