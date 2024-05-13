Monday, May 13, 2024
WeWork
WeWork, which filed for bankruptcy last year, will close at five of its 11 Atlanta locations.
Company NewsGeorgiaOfficeSoutheast

WeWork to Close Five Locations in Atlanta

by Hayden Spiess

ATLANTA — Flexible workspace provider WeWork, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year, has completed its real estate restructuring in Atlanta, according to a press release from the company. The process, as in other cities, involved lease renegotiations with landlords. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that WeWork now plans to close five of its 11 Atlanta locations.

In April, the company announced a new $450 million investment to support operations throughout its Chapter 11 proceedings. WeWork’s current portfolio includes more than 24 million square feet of space across 330 locations globally. 

