WeWork to Open 60,000 SF Coworking Space at 250 Broadway in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — WeWork will open a 60,000-square-foot coworking space at 250 Broadway in Lower Manhattan. The space will encompass five of the 648,000-square-foot building’s 31 floors. Peter Riguardi, Clark Finney, Alexander Riguardi and Dana Goldman of JLL represented WeWork in the lease negotiations in conjunction with two of the company’s real estate leaders, Peter Greenspan and Whitney Anderson. Brad Gerla, Michael Rizzo and Alex Benisatto of CBRE, along with internal agent Anne Holker, represented the landlord, Am Trust RE. The opening is slated for December.