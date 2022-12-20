WF Batton Management Buys 129,024 SF Valley Research Center in San Jose for $41.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Valley Research Center in San Jose, Calif., features two 64,512-square-foot R&D buildings. (Photo credit: Jeff Peters, Vantage Point Photography)

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — WF Batton Management Co. has acquired Valley Research Center, a R&D campus in North San Jose, for $41.5 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Joe Moriarty, Scott Prosser and Jack DePuy of CBRE Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.

Valley Research Center comprises two 64,512-square-foot buildings, which were renovated in the last two years with a new lobby, collaborative work areas, fitness center and outdoor recreational areas. Harmonic Inc. fully occupies the building at 2590 Orchard Parkway and FIT Electronics (Foxconn) leases 26 percent of 2580 Orchard Parkway.