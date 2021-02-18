WG Holdings Divests of 24,530 SF Industrial Property in Las Vegas for $5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — WG Holdings LLC has completed the disposition of a Class A industrial building located at 6561 W. Post Road in Las Vegas. Prologis acquired the single-story asset for $5 million.

Built in 2016 on 1.6 acres, the 24,530-square-foot property features dock- and grade-level doors, 30-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and 3,567 square feet of office space. Additionally, the asset includes 70 free surface parking spaces and approximately 7,500 square feet of yard space that can be fenced and secured.

James Griffis, Tyler Ecklund and Doug Mack of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.