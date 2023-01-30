Whalou Properties Receives $24M Financing for Improvement of Mixed-Use Development in Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Mixed-Use, Office, Retail, Southeast

Whalou Properties acquired Mayfair in the Grove, located in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, in 2010.

MIAMI — Whalou Properties has received $24 million in financing for the improvement and modernization of Mayfair in the Grove, a mixed-use development in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood that comprises 281,721 square feet of office and retail space. Craig Romer of Dockerty Romer & Co. arranged the permanent mortgage financing through Guggenheim Partners on behalf of Whalou, which is owned and controlled by Timo Kipp. Mayfair in the Grove was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Sapient, Santander, Sony Music and One Park Financial. Whalou acquired the development in 2010.