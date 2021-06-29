REBusinessOnline

Wharton Equity Partners, Cross Lake Partners Sell Development Site in Downtown Miami for $46M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

MIAMI — Wharton Equity Partners and Cross Lake Partners LP have sold a 92,972-square-foot development site located at 16 SE 2nd St. in downtown Miami. Colliers International’s Urban Core Division facilitated the $46 million sale of the full city block, known as Miami Center. The property is currently home to a parking lot.

Mika Mattingly of Colliers and Robert Given of Cushman & Wakefield represented Wharton Equity Partners and Cross Lake Partners in the sale. Estrella Perez with EP Realty Group Inc. represented the buyer, a South American family office known as Enrique Manhard.

The zoning designation for the property allows several uses, including residential, hotel, office and retail totaling 2 million square feet. The maximum height permitted at the site is 80 stories with unlimited height available through public benefit bonuses.

