Wharton Industrial Acquires 153,400 SF Portfolio in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Wharton Industrial, a division of New York City-based development and investment firm Wharton Equity Partners, has acquired a 153,400-square-foot portfolio in the Southern New Jersey community of Pennsauken. The portfolio consists of three buildings that are located within the 1.1 million-square-foot Twinbridge Industrial Park and that were 100 percent leased at the time of sale. Tom Palumbo and Bill Sitar of Sitar Realty brokered the deal.