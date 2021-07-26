Wharton Industrial Buys 130,000 SF Portfolio in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Wharton Industrial, a division of New York City-based development and investment firm Wharton Equity Partners, has purchased a 130,000-square-foot portfolio in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill. Wharton acquired the three-building portfolio from an undisclosed seller in an off-market transaction and will implement a capital improvement program. Renovations will include replacing certain roofs, upgrading landscaping, repairing and painting exteriors and improving truck loading stations.
