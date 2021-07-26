REBusinessOnline

Wharton Industrial Buys 130,000 SF Portfolio in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Wharton Industrial, a division of New York City-based development and investment firm Wharton Equity Partners, has purchased a 130,000-square-foot portfolio in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill. Wharton acquired the three-building portfolio from an undisclosed seller in an off-market transaction and will implement a capital improvement program. Renovations will include replacing certain roofs, upgrading landscaping, repairing and painting exteriors and improving truck loading stations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews