Wharton Industrial, Long Wharf Acquire 279,256 SF Warehouse in East Windsor, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast

EAST WINDSOR, CONN. — A joint venture between Wharton Industrial, an investment arm of New York City-based Wharton Equity Partners, and Boston-based Long Wharf Capital has acquired a 279,256-square-foot warehouse in Connecticut. The property, which is located in East Windsor, a northern suburb of Hartford, was built on 40 acres in 1979. Building features include a clear height of 18 to 20 feet, over 300 parking spaces and 5,000 square feet of designated office space. Chris Metcalfe and Jack Reed of CBRE brokered the deal and will also handle leasing of the property on behalf of the new ownership, which will implement a capital improvement program.

