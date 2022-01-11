REBusinessOnline

Wharton Industrial, Madison Ventures Receive $224.1M Construction Loan for Industrial Park in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Loans, Western

The-HUB-202-Mesa-AZ

The HUB @ 202 in Mesa, Ariz., will feature 11 buildings with a total of 1.5 million-square-foot of industrial space.

MESA, ARIZ. — Wharton Industrial and Madison Ventures Plus have received $224.1 million in acquisition and construction financing for The HUB @ 202, a master-planned, 1.5-million-square-foot industrial park in Mesa.

John Alascio, Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, TJ Sullivan, Chuck Kohaut and Zachary Smolev of Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets arranged the financing.

Situated on 101 acres, The HUB @ 202 will feature 11 Class A buildings with 28-foot to 36-foot clear heights, ample truck and car parking, grade- and dock-high loading doors and functional divisibility with a variety of bay sizes. Construction is slated to begin in second-quarter 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  