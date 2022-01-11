Wharton Industrial, Madison Ventures Receive $224.1M Construction Loan for Industrial Park in Mesa, Arizona
MESA, ARIZ. — Wharton Industrial and Madison Ventures Plus have received $224.1 million in acquisition and construction financing for The HUB @ 202, a master-planned, 1.5-million-square-foot industrial park in Mesa.
John Alascio, Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, TJ Sullivan, Chuck Kohaut and Zachary Smolev of Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets arranged the financing.
Situated on 101 acres, The HUB @ 202 will feature 11 Class A buildings with 28-foot to 36-foot clear heights, ample truck and car parking, grade- and dock-high loading doors and functional divisibility with a variety of bay sizes. Construction is slated to begin in second-quarter 2022.
