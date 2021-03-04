REBusinessOnline

Wheelock, Camber Buy Life Sciences Building in Northborough, Massachusetts, for $33M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. — A joint venture between Connecticut-based Wheelock Street Capital and Camber Development has purchased Sanofi Genzyme’s Northborough Global Operations Center, a 212,000-square-foot life sciences building in Northborough, located outside of Worcester. The sales price was $33 million. The property is situated on a 19.3-acre site and was fully leased at the time of sale. Coleman Benedict, Matthew Sherry, Ben Sayles, Michael Restivo and Corbin Stall of JLL represented the buyer in the deal. The seller was Chicago-based Capri EGM.

