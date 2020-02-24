Whirlpool Enters Into $178.9M Sale-Leaseback Agreement for Industrial Portfolio Largely in Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

MARION, FINDLAY, OTTAWA AND CLYDE, OHIO — Whirlpool has entered into a $178.9 million sale-leaseback agreement for a 3.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio largely in the state of Ohio. In addition to four distribution centers in Ohio (Marion, Findlay, Ottawa and Clyde), the portfolio includes one manufacturing facility in Tennessee and two office buildings in Italy. Bruce Westwood-Booth, Guy Ponticiello, Maury Vanden Eykel and Kyle Sals of CBRE represented Whirlpool in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed. Corporate clients with multi-continent real estate holdings are entering into more sale-leaseback deals today, according to Westwood-Booth.