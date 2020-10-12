REBusinessOnline

Whiskey Hill Brewery to Open at Quincy Station Under Development in Westmont, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

WESTMONT, ILL. — Whiskey Hill Brewery & Kitchen has leased 3,740 square feet at Quincy Station in Westmont, about 18 miles west of Chicago. The company will operate a restaurant and bar at the new space. Whiskey Hill currently operates a production facility and tap room in Westmont. Restaurant industry veterans Matt Weil and Rob Salerno founded the company in 2018. Michael O’Connor of Holladay Properties negotiated the new lease at Quincy Station, which is a residential and retail project slated for completion in December 2021.

