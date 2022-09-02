White Co. Acquires Three Industrial Buildings in Missouri’s Meadows Corporate Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. — White Co. has acquired three multi-tenant industrial buildings totaling 133,015 square feet in Meadows Corporate Center in Maryland Heights, a western suburb of St. Louis. The purchase price was undisclosed. White Co. has negotiated two new leases for the properties, bringing the overall occupancy to 87 percent. Tom Schenk represented White Co. on an internal basis, while Will Mura of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.