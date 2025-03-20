Thursday, March 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

White Line Investments Acquires 2,818 SF Retail Building in Castle Rock, Colorado

by Amy Works

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — White Line Investments has purchased a 2,818-square-foot retail property at 21 N. Wilcox St. in Castle Rock. GPC LLC sold the asset for $1.3 million, or $479.06 per square foot. Built in 2021, the property is currently occupied by Granelli’s Pizzeria and Oasis Pet Salon. Charlie Cummings of Innovate Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, which is a newly formed entity comprised of the property’s current tenants. John Propp of John Propp Commercial Group represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.4M Sale of Retail...

TruCore Investments Acquires 30,770 SF Industrial Building in...

Interra Realty Arranges Two Multifamily Sales in Suburban...

Stubblebine Co. Negotiates Sale of 14.3-Acre IOS Facility...

Solera Acquires 113-Unit Assisted Living, Memory Care Community...

CORE Purchases Orlando Shopping Center for $37.5M

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 587,815 SF...

SPI Advisory Acquires 416-Unit Encore 380 Apartments in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 276-Unit Springs at Grand...