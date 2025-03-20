White Line Investments Acquires 2,818 SF Retail Building in Castle Rock, Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — White Line Investments has purchased a 2,818-square-foot retail property at 21 N. Wilcox St. in Castle Rock. GPC LLC sold the asset for $1.3 million, or $479.06 per square foot. Built in 2021, the property is currently occupied by Granelli’s Pizzeria and Oasis Pet Salon. Charlie Cummings of Innovate Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, which is a newly formed entity comprised of the property’s current tenants. John Propp of John Propp Commercial Group represented the seller in the deal.