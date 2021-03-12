White Lodging Opens 613-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Indiana-based hospitality development and management firm White Lodging has opened the Austin Marriott Downtown, a 613-room hotel located at 304 E. Cesar Chavez St. in the state capital. In addition to the guestrooms, the 31-story building houses 25 suites, four food and beverage concepts and 60,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Additional amenities include a pool and a fitness center.
