White Lodging Opens 613-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Downtown Austin

Development, Hospitality, Texas

The food and beverage concepts at the new Austin Marriott Downtown hotel include rooftop tapas bar Zanzibar, signature restaurant Corinne, two-story cocktail bar The Lobbyist and modern urban grocer Loaf + Vine.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Indiana-based hospitality development and management firm White Lodging has opened the Austin Marriott Downtown, a 613-room hotel located at 304 E. Cesar Chavez St. in the state capital. In addition to the guestrooms, the 31-story building houses 25 suites, four food and beverage concepts and 60,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Additional amenities include a pool and a fitness center.