White Lodging Opens 613-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

The food and beverage concepts at the new Austin Marriott Downtown hotel include rooftop tapas bar Zanzibar, signature restaurant Corinne, two-story cocktail bar The Lobbyist and modern urban grocer Loaf + Vine.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Indiana-based hospitality development and management firm White Lodging has opened the Austin Marriott Downtown, a 613-room hotel located at 304 E. Cesar Chavez St. in the state capital. In addition to the guestrooms, the 31-story building houses 25 suites, four food and beverage concepts and 60,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Additional amenities include a pool and a fitness center.

