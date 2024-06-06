Thursday, June 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNew YorkNortheastSelf-Storage

White Oak Global Advisors Provides $21.5M Loan for Self-Storage Conversion Project in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — An affiliate of international lender White Oak Global Advisors has provided a $21.5 million loan for a self-storage conversion project in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The borrower, CSP Properties LLC, will use the proceeds to acquire the site at 78 Walker St., which currently houses a vacant office and industrial building, and convert the property into a 300-unit self-storage facility. Public Storage will operate the facility, which will span 30,540 net rentable square feet. Thorofare Capital arranged the loan.

You may also like

BGFP International Obtains $72M Construction Financing for Cold...

BWE Arranges $35.9M Refinancing for Accent Southrail Apartments...

Joint Venture Completes 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Project...

ERG Commercial Arranges $16.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $72.2M Loan for Refinancing...

Accelevation Signs 264,000 SF Industrial Lease at First...

Estee Lauder Signs 43,000 SF Office Lease in...

District Capital Arranges $11.6M Acquisition Loan for Apartment...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 16,749 SF Office Lease...