White Oak Global Advisors Provides $21.5M Loan for Self-Storage Conversion Project in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — An affiliate of international lender White Oak Global Advisors has provided a $21.5 million loan for a self-storage conversion project in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The borrower, CSP Properties LLC, will use the proceeds to acquire the site at 78 Walker St., which currently houses a vacant office and industrial building, and convert the property into a 300-unit self-storage facility. Public Storage will operate the facility, which will span 30,540 net rentable square feet. Thorofare Capital arranged the loan.