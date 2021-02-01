White Oak Healthcare Buys Medical Office Building in Henderson, Nevada for $18.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Nevada, Office, Western

Located at 2779 W. Horizon Ridge in Henderson, Nev., the property features 38,129 square feet of medical office space.

HENDERSON, NEV. — White Oak Healthcare MOB REIT has purchased a medical office building located at 2779 W. Horizon Ridge in Henderson. Stable Development sold the asset for $18.8 million.

The property features 38,129 square feet of medical office space within close proximity of Dignity Health’s hospital campus.

Mark Schuessler and Mike Tabeek of Newmark represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.