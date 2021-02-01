REBusinessOnline

White Oak Healthcare Buys Medical Office Building in Henderson, Nevada for $18.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Nevada, Office, Western

2279-W-Horizon-Ridge-Henderson-NV

Located at 2779 W. Horizon Ridge in Henderson, Nev., the property features 38,129 square feet of medical office space.

HENDERSON, NEV. — White Oak Healthcare MOB REIT has purchased a medical office building located at 2779 W. Horizon Ridge in Henderson. Stable Development sold the asset for $18.8 million.

The property features 38,129 square feet of medical office space within close proximity of Dignity Health’s hospital campus.

Mark Schuessler and Mike Tabeek of Newmark represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  