The Village at Tuxedo Reserve will ultimately comprise more than 300 residential units and 43,000 square feet of commercial space.
White Oak Provides $46.2M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Project in Tuxedo, New York

by Taylor Williams

TUXEDO, N.Y. — White Oak Real Estate Capital has provided a $46.2 million construction loan for a build-to-rent residential project in Tuxedo, located along the New York-New Jersey border. The project, which represents Phase I of The Village at Tuxedo Reserve, will add 93 rental units within the 1,200-acre Tuxedo Reserve master-planned development. Phase I is slated for a fall 2026 completion. Max Ralby led the Newmark team that arranged the debt through White Oak. Related Cos. is developing The Village at Tuxedo Reserve, and Lennar Corp. is the master developer of the larger Tuxedo Reserve community, which is planned to ultimately feature about 1,300 residences.

