White Point Unveils Plans for 125,000 SF Horseshoe at Hub RTP Mixed-Use Project in Durham

Horseshoe will be at the center of Hub RTP, a two-phase, 100-acre development that the Research Triangle Foundation is master developing within Research Triangle Park.

DURHAM, N.C. — White Point Partners has unveiled plans for a 125,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Durham called Horseshoe at Hub RTP. The name of the development emphasizes the layout of the project, with the buildings’ focus on the central plaza. Sitework at Hub RTP is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, while the $50 million Horseshoe mixed-use project is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.

The master plan for Hub RTP will deliver up to 1 million square feet of Class A office space, 200,000 square feet of lab and office space, 75,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, up to two hotels and 800 residential units.

Horseshoe is situated between Highway 54 and Interstate 40 directly off the Davis Drive exit. The property has 16 acres of greenspace with streamside trails and boardwalks, including a splash fountain and event lawn adjacent to Horseshoe.

CBRE is responsible for leasing the food and beverage and retail components of the development, while JLL is the leasing agent for the office component. White Point Partners is a Charlotte-based real estate development firm that focuses on acquiring and developing office, retail, mixed-use and multifamily properties in the Southeast.