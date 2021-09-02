REBusinessOnline

Whitebox Real Estate Opens New Office in West Houston

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

HOUSTON — Whitebox Real Estate, a Dallas-based advisory and development firm, has opened a new office at 5847 San Felipe St. in West Houston. In its decision to expand to Houston, Whitebox president and managing director Grant Pruitt cited the healthy volume of businesses relocating to Houston from California, Illinois and New York as a key factor. Industry veteran and Houston native Andrew Brod will lead the new office as managing director.

