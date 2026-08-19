WhiteFiber Agrees to Buy Two Industrial Facilities in North Carolina, Plans Data Center Conversions

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — WhiteFiber Inc., a data center owner-operator and cloud solutions provider, has agreed to acquire two industrial facilities in Yadkin County, situated near Winston-Salem at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. WhiteFiber is acquiring the properties via its wholly owned subsidiary Enovum Data Centers Corp. with plans to retrofit both properties into data centers. The agreed purchase price was $60 million for both sites.

The two facilities, which will be renamed NC-2 and NC-3, sit approximately 55 miles from NC-1, WhiteFiber’s existing data center campus in Madison, N.C. NC-2 and NC-3 are expected to provide a combined minimum of 60 megawatts (MW) of initial gross utility capacity with the potential to support up to 200 MW of combined utility capacity over time.

WhiteFiber expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter and bring the properties on line in third-quarter 2027.