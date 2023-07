PHOENIX — WhiteHaven has purchased Clarendon Park Apartments, a 138-unit community in Phoenix, for $37 million. The company rebranded the property as Haven at Midtown.

Built in 2002, Haven at Midtown offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool with a grilling area, a gym, internet access, a dog park, garages and covered parking.

Greystar will be the property manager for this asset.