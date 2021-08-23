WhiteHaven Capital Sells Canyon 35 Multifamily Property in Phoenix for $15.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Canyon 35 in Phoenix features 98 apartments, a pool, covered parking, laundry facilities and gym.

PHOENIX — WhiteHaven Capital has completed the disposition of Canyon 35, an apartment community located at 4336 N. 35th Ave. in Phoenix. A Utah-based fund manager acquired the asset for $15.5 million.

Built in 1986, Canyon 35 features 98 apartments, a leasing office, pool, covered parking, laundry facilities and gym. The seller completed a programmatic renovation on 97 of the 98 units during its three-year ownership of the property.

Paul Bay and Darrell Moffitt of Marcus & Millichap handled the transaction.