PHOENIX — Whitestone REIT has acquired Arcadia Towne Center, a 70,000-square-foot retail center in Phoenix, for $25.3 million.

A Safeway, not included in the sale, anchors the center. Tenants at the property include CVS/pharmacy, Tutor Time, Mathnasium, Over Easy, Sole Ports and Puff & Fluff Grooming.

The seller was not disclosed.