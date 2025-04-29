Tuesday, April 29, 2025
DevelopmentRetailTexas

Whitestone Begins Redevelopment of 117,592 SF Lion Square Shopping Center in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based owner-operator Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) has begun the redevelopment of Lion Square, a 117,592-square-foot shopping center in southwest Houston. Designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, the project will upgrade the center’s design with traditional Chinese and Vietnamese architectural influences in reference to the location in Houston’s Asiatown District. In addition, the development team plans to transform the center into a cultural hub with greenery, irrigation systems, security and lighting enhancements and a focus on improving the center’s walkability. Completion is slated for early next year.

