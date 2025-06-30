Monday, June 30, 2025
Whitestone REIT Acquires 86,907 SF Shopping Center in Southwest Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Houston-based Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) has acquired 5000 South Hulen, an 86,907-square-foot shopping center in southwest Fort Worth. Built in 2005, the center is adjacent to Hulen Mall and was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Sephora, Old Navy, Barnes & Noble, Potbelly, Sports Clips, Kincaid’s Hamburgers and Jamba Juice. Chris Gerard, Adam Howells and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Trademark Property Co. and Alto Real Estate Fund, in the transaction.

