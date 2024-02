HOUSTON — Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) has purchased Garden Oaks Shopping Center, a 107,000-square-foot shopping center in northwest Houston. German discount grocer Aldi anchors the center, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of 19 service and convenience-based tenants, including Planet Fitness. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The sale follows the disposition of a nearby 14,000-square-foot retail strip center of the same name earlier this year.