Whitestone REIT Buys 90,391 SF Shopping Center in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Houston-based Whitestone REIT has purchased World Cup Plaza, a 90,391-square-foot shopping center located at the corner of Main Street and the Dallas North Tollway  in Frisco. Developed in 2007 and situated adjacent to Toyota Stadium, the center is home to tenants such as Blue Goose Cantina, The Green Gator, The NOW Massage, Hikari Sushi & Grill, Lemma Coffee Roasters, Rotate Bar & Kitchen, Frisco Soccer Association and Wells Fargo Bank. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

