AUSTIN, TEXAS — Houston-based Whitestone REIT has welcomed four new tenants to Davenport Village, an open-air shopping center in northwest Austin. The tenants are Starbucks Reserve (3,274 square feet), exercise concepts Pvolve (3,126 square feet) and RVE Fitness (7,815 square feet) and flexible workspace provider CUBExec (undisclosed). The first three stores will open later this year, and CUBExec will open next spring.