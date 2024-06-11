Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter is situated near Perimeter Mall and several prominent employers including State Farm and IHG.
Whitestone, Shaner Purchase 275-Room Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter Hotel

by John Nelson

DUNWOODY, GA. — A partnership between Whitestone Cos. and Shaner Hotels has purchased Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter, a 275-room hotel in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. An affiliate of Starwood sold the hotel for an undisclosed price, according to multiple media outlets. Tim Osborne and Spencer Davidson of Hunter Hotel Advisors represented both parties in the all-cash transaction.

Located in Dunwoody, Le Meridien is situated near Perimeter Mall and several prominent employers including State Farm and IHG. The hotel features a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool with cabanas, nearly 10,000 square feet of meeting space and shuttle service to local attractions, as well as signature restaurant Portico Global Cuisine.

The hotel acquisition represents the fifth property that Whitestone and Shaner Hotels have jointly purchased.

