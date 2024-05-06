Monday, May 6, 2024
Pictured is a rendering of one of the new spaces that will be part of the West Infill project at the Barbara Jordan Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Construction is expected to last about two years.
Whiting-Turner Begins 75,000 SF Expansion Project at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Whiting-Turner Construction has begun construction on the West Infill project at the Barbara Jordan Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The project will add 75,000 square feet of space across four levels, encompassing areas such as baggage handling, apron space, the concourse and a new mezzanine level. Additionally, the project team will undertake enhancements to mechanical, electrical and IT systems to minimize wait times and maximize efficiency for the 57,000 travelers who pass through the airport on a daily basis. Completion is slated for spring 2026.

