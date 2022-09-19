REBusinessOnline

Whiting-Turner Breaks Ground on 199,765 SF Office, Industrial Project Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Alterman-Live-Oak

Alterman's new campus in Live Oak is expected to be complete in early 2024.

LIVE OAK, TEXAS — General contractor Whiting-Turner Construction has broken ground on the 199,765-square-foot first phase of a new headquarters facility for electrical contractor Alterman in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of Live Oak. Designed by Studio8, the 19.7-acre campus will include office space for all three of Alterman’s divisions as well as a logistics building and various outdoor amenity spaces. Completion is slated for early 2024.

