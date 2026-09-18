Whittier Comstock Acquires 135,308 SF Fairway Center II Office Property in Brea, California

BREA, CALIF. — The Whittier Comstock, a subsidiary of MW Investment and owned by Matt Waken, purchased Fairway Center II, an office property in Brea, from an undisclosed seller for $27.8 million. Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson and Jackson Marlow of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Shaun Moothart and Andrew Post of CBRE secured financing for the buyer.

Located at 675 Placentia Ave., Fairway Center II offers 135,308 square feet of office space that was 70.5 percent leased at the time of sale. The County of Orange, Calif., occupies more than 61,000 square feet of the three-story building under a long-term lease. Situated on 7.8 acres, the asset also features 617 parking spaces in an onsite parking structure.