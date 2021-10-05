REBusinessOnline

Whole Foods-Anchored Retail Center in Suburban Chicago Sells for $67.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

LBX Investments acquired Evergreen Plaza, which spans 255,249 square feet in Evergreen Park.

EVERGREEN PARK, ILL. — Evergreen Plaza, a recently redeveloped, 255,249-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Evergreen Park, has sold for $67.2 million. The sale represents the largest single-asset retail sales transaction in the Chicago area this year, according to JLL, which brokered the sale. Anchored by Whole Foods Market, Evergreen Plaza is also home to TJ Maxx, Burlington, Five Below, Ulta Beauty, DSW and Planet Fitness. The property is 94 percent leased.

Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC and Lormax Stern. LBX Investments acquired the asset. Christopher Knight and Gregg Shapiro of JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan in the amount of $45.4 million through Angel Oak Commercial Lending.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews