Whole Foods-Anchored Retail Center in Suburban Chicago Sells for $67.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

LBX Investments acquired Evergreen Plaza, which spans 255,249 square feet in Evergreen Park.

EVERGREEN PARK, ILL. — Evergreen Plaza, a recently redeveloped, 255,249-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Evergreen Park, has sold for $67.2 million. The sale represents the largest single-asset retail sales transaction in the Chicago area this year, according to JLL, which brokered the sale. Anchored by Whole Foods Market, Evergreen Plaza is also home to TJ Maxx, Burlington, Five Below, Ulta Beauty, DSW and Planet Fitness. The property is 94 percent leased.

Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC and Lormax Stern. LBX Investments acquired the asset. Christopher Knight and Gregg Shapiro of JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan in the amount of $45.4 million through Angel Oak Commercial Lending.