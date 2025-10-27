Monday, October 27, 2025
A 10,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market Daily Shop opened in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 23, marking the fourth location of the brand’s smaller format retail concept.
Whole Foods Market Daily Shop Opens Fourth Location in Arlington, Virginia

by Abby Cox

ARLINGTON, VA. — Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, the grocer’s smaller format retail concept, has opened its fourth location in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington. The grocery store spans 10,000 square feet of retail space, which makes it the largest Whole Foods Market Daily Shop to open and the first location to open outside of New York City. The store features more than 250 local items from the broader Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) areas. The Arlington store officially opened on Thursday, Oct. 23. Information about the landlord was not released. 

