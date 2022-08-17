Whole Foods Market Opens 54,667 SF Store in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty Area
PITTSBURGH — Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market has opened a 54,667-square-foot store at 5700 Penn Ave. in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood. The store will feature full-service meat and seafood counters, an artisanal cheesemaking department, coffee bar, prepared foods section and a selection of more than 250 craft beers and 700 wines. The store, which is a relocation of a market at 5880 Centre Ave. that served the community for more than 20 years, officially opened on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
