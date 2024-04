RIVER FOREST, ILL. — Whole Foods Market is expanding its existing 30,101-square-foot store at River Forest Town Center in the Chicago suburb of River Forest. The grocer will take over the adjacent 7,100-square-foot space formerly home to Rally House. The tenant also plans to complete a full remodel of its store and has signed a new 25-year lease. Dick Spinell of Mid-America Asset Management and Scott Stefanik of Midwest Commercial Realty negotiated the lease.