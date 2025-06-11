Whole Foods Market to Open 36,234 SF Store in St. Charles, Illinois on June 25

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Whole Foods Market is set to open a new 36,234-square-foot store at 300 S. 2nd St. in St. Charles, a western suburb of Chicago, on Wednesday, June 25. The location’s product assortment will feature more than 650 products from the Midwest, sourced with the help of Margie Omastiak, forager for local and emerging brands at Whole Foods. There will be a specialty department dedicated to cheesemakers and artisan producers; a full-service seafood counter; full-service meat counter; an extensive selection of craft beers, spirits and wines; a prepared foods department; bakery department; and wellness and beauty department. Whole Foods will present Chicago-based supplier Evergreen with a low-interest loan through the Whole Foods Market Lending Program to help grow its operations and support expansion to more Whole Foods locations.