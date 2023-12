SOUTH WINDSOR, CONN. — Whole Foods Market will open a 43,406-square-foot store at The Shops at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor, a suburb of Hartford, on Jan. 17. The store, which will be the Austin-based grocer’s fifth in the Hartford area, will offer more than 1,000 locally sourced items and will feature full-service meat and seafood counters, a bakery, prepared foods section and a wellness and beauty section.