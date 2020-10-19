Whole Foods Market to Open 47,000 SF Store in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 28

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Whole Foods Market will open a 47,000-square-foot store in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The new location will be situated at 501 SE 17th St., two miles south of downtown Fort Lauderdale and within CURV, Ram Realty’s 243-unit multifamily community. The store will include a coffee bar featuring cold-brew, nitro tea, wine and beer. This will be Whole Foods’ second Fort Lauderdale location, with the first being located at 2000 N. Federal Highway.