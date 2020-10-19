REBusinessOnline

Whole Foods Market to Open 47,000 SF Store in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 28

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Whole Foods Market will open a 47,000-square-foot store in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The new location will be situated at 501 SE 17th St., two miles south of downtown Fort Lauderdale and within CURV, Ram Realty’s 243-unit multifamily community. The store will include a coffee bar featuring cold-brew, nitro tea, wine and beer. This will be Whole Foods’ second Fort Lauderdale location, with the first being located at 2000 N. Federal Highway.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  