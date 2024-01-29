Whole Foods Market to Open 47,327 SF Location in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Feb. 22, Whole Foods Market will open a new location at 2100 Carlisle Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. The store is the relocation of an existing Albuquerque store at 2103 Carlisle Blvd. NE, which has served the community for more than 30 years.

The new, larger location will feature upgraded amenities, including expanded prepared foods and bakery departments, and a larger and more accessible parking lot. The new store will also carry an expanded product assortment, including more than 400 local items from New Mexico.

Whole Foods Market Albuquerque will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. opening day. Regular store hours will be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. MST daily.