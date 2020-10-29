REBusinessOnline

Whole Foods Market to Open 57,000 SF Store in Westbury, New York, on Nov. 5

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Retail

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Austin-based Whole Foods Market will open a 57,000-square-foot grocery store at 867 E. Gate Blvd. in the Long Island city of Westbury on Thursday, Nov. 5. The new store will offer a coffee bar with cold brew and iced tea on tap, as well as juice bar with smoothies, a full-service butcher, in-house bakery, prepared foods section and a selection of more than 350 beers. The store will also offer curbside pickup and two-hour delivery for Amazon Prime members in select cities and towns.

