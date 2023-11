MADISON, WIS. — Whole Foods Market will open a 50,000-square-foot store in Madison on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The new store at 4710 Madison Yards Way replaces an existing Whole Foods Market at 3313 University Ave. that had served the community since 1996. The new store anchors the 21-acre Madison Yards mixed-use development, which features retail, restaurant and entertainment space surrounding a central green plaza. The store will feature more than 800 local items from the Midwest.